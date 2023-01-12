Independent news has never been so important.

As Historic Storms & Flooding Kill 19 in California, Why Is Media Ignoring Role of Climate Change?

StoryJanuary 12, 2023
In California, at least 19 people have died as storms continue to batter the region, leading to widespread flooding, mudslides and power outages. The National Weather Service says large portions of Central California have received over half their annual normal precipitation in just the past two weeks — and more rain is coming. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 34 million Californians are under a flood watch. Despite the devastating impacts, few media outlets have drawn a connection between the historic weather and human-induced climate change. For more on the climate emergency, we are joined by Daniel Swain, climate scientist at UCLA, fellow at the National Center for Atmospheric Research and author of California weather blog Weather West.

Guests
  • Daniel Swain
    climate scientist at UCLA and author of Weather West, a blog about California weather and climate science.

