In Ukraine, at least 44 people were killed, and dozens remain missing, after a missile attack tore through a high-rise apartment building in the city of Dnipro on Saturday. It was one of the deadliest single assaults of the war since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago. Officials in Kyiv blamed Russian long-range missiles for the destruction. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack, calling it “another example of a suspected violation of the laws of war.” A Kremlin spokesperson denied Russia was responsible, suggesting the blast may have been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile that went astray.

Elsewhere, fierce fighting continues to rage in the eastern province of Donetsk, where Russian forces are seeking to take full control of the city of Soledar.

Earlier today, the U.N. Human Rights Office confirmed more than 7,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, though the agency believes the true toll is likely “considerably higher.” In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cited the latest Russian attacks as he appealed to allies to send even more heavy weaponry.