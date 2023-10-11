Among the dead in Gaza are at least seven journalists. On Tuesday, media workers held a funeral procession for two of the slain reporters. Blue “press” helmets were placed on their bodies. The head of the local press union’s committee of women journalists, Salam Khalil, was found alive with her children under the rubble of a bombed building, after she had been presumed dead.

Gazan Journalist Plestia Alaqad has been chronicling the war on social media, giving a rare first-person insight into the constant evacuations, bombings and deprivation faced by residents of Gaza.