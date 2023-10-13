Independent news has never been so important.

Gaza’s Health System at a “Breaking Point” Amid Israeli Siege & Bombing

StoryOctober 13, 2023
The World Health Organization warns Gaza’s healthcare system is at a “breaking point” under Israel’s unabated bombing of civilians, and its blockade of resources and medical supplies. The WHO also reports dozens of attacks on hospitals and ambulances. We speak with Dr. Zaher Sahloul, a physician specializing in disaster relief with the international medical nonprofit MedGlobal, which is supporting doctors in Gaza. He calls the situation there “beyond catastrophic” as the number of critically injured patients far outstrips available hospital beds. Sahloul says the U.S. must tell Israel to stop the “hell that is raining on Gaza.”

  • Zaher Sahloul
    president and CEO of MedGlobal, an international medical nonprofit that provides healthcare in disaster regions, including Syria.

