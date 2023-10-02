The body of late Senator Dianne Feinstein was flown back to California Saturday. She will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall Wednesday, ahead of funeral services Thursday. Tributes continued to pour in for Feinstein over the weekend.

Raised in an abusive home, she went on to become a pioneering figure in U.S. politics, becoming the first woman mayor of San Francisco, as well as the first woman to lead the Senate Judiciary and Intelligence committees. She spearheaded the 1994 assault weapons ban. Feinstein remained to the right of the Democratic Party, from her time as a “law and order” mayor of San Francisco through her support of U.S. wars and invasions, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 1982, she killed a bill that would have allowed domestic partner benefits for same-sex public employees in San Francisco.

Former U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter said on X this weekend that he briefed Feinstein on the lack of evidence that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, yet she went on, like most of the Democratic Party, to back George W. Bush’s illegal invasion in 2003. Ritter added, “The blood of thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis stains her soul.” In 2014, Dianne Feinstein insisted on releasing a report on the CIA’s detention and interrogation torture program following 9/11, calling the CIA’s practices a “stain on our values and on our history.”

More recently, Feinstein drew ire after she condescended to children in her district who came to her office asking her to sign on to the Green New Deal. She chided the young activists, telling one 16-year-old, “You didn’t vote for me.”