Talks are ongoing to further extend the truce in Gaza as the temporary ceasefire enters its final day. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at a NATO press conference in Brussels earlier today as he prepares to head back to Israel and the West Bank.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “We’ll be focused on making — doing what we can to extend the pause, so that we continue to get more hostages out and more humanitarian assistance in.”

On Tuesday, 30 Palestinian women and children were freed from Israeli prisons after 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals were released from Gaza. This is Palestinian activist and student Ruba Assi, who was freed yesterday.

Ruba Assi: “This joy is filled with pain and sacrifice, but also with assured victory. This feeling cannot be explained or put into words. We hope that all prisoners go through these moments, and our heroic people will greet them. We hope this truce will be extended to a permanent ceasefire, and we wish freedom to our heroic people.”

Israeli media says renowned Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested earlier this month, could be released in an upcoming captive swap. Meanwhile, Palestinian prisoner associations say that over the first four days of prisoner exchanges, Israel arrested 133 Palestinians, nearly as many as the 150 they released. Among the remaining hostages in Gaza is a 10-month-old baby and two American women.