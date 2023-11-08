Israel said Tuesday its forces are operating in the “heart of Gaza City” and “tightening the noose” as horrors continue to multiply for Palestinians in the besieged enclave. An estimated 15,000 people fled northern Gaza Tuesday as the U.N. says 1.5 million people — more than half of Gaza’s population — have now been displaced. Over 10,000 people have been killed, around half of them children. The International Committee of the Red Cross says aid vehicles are being targeted as hospitals run out of lifesaving medical supplies.

Aerial bombardments throughout the Gaza Strip continue. This is a resident of Khan Younis, an area that was supposed to be safe, speaking after Israeli airstrikes leveled homes and killed at least 23 people Tuesday morning.

Abu Jihad: “It’s a genocide. They strike the houses and don’t care about children, women, elderly people, men. They don’t care. No one cares about us in this whole world. I don’t know why there is silence, why the world is silent. There are children, girls. We are not living. We need a solution. Either kill us all or let us live.”

Doctors Without Borders is mourning the death of their medical technician Mohammed Al Ahel, who was killed along with several family members on November 6 in Israel’s bombing of the al-Shati refugee camp.