In East Lansing, Michigan, a gunman opened fire Monday evening on the Michigan State University campus, killing three people and injuring five others. Students, faculty and staff were ordered to “shelter in place” during an hours-long manhunt that ended when the shooter was discovered dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said the 43-year-old gunman had no known affiliation to the university. This is MSU freshman, Jack Dell.

Jack Dell: “My phone started blowing up with texts and calls: 'Stay safe. Don't move.’ So I was a little confused and then started finding out all the news. So I barricaded my door, the front door, and then got in my room, barricaded that with my dresser and then locked myself in my closet.”

In a statement, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.”

Meanwhile, in Parkland, Florida, community members are gathering today for a remembrance ceremony marking the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy. It was Valentine’s Day 2018 when a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 67 mass shootings in the United States since the start of 2023. That’s on average more than one massacre a day.