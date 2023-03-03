Walgreens says it will not dispense abortion pills in some states where the procedure remains legal, after receiving pressure and threats from Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion groups. The Biden administration approved the sale of the abortion pill mifepristone directly from pharmacies in January, both by mail and in person. Medical abortions are now the most popular method of terminating a pregnancy and can be a lifeline for many people following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This comes as a Texas judge is poised to deliver a ruling that could halt distribution of abortion pills nationwide.

On Thursday, a group of top human rights organizations and experts asked the U.N. to intervene to stop the destruction of abortion rights in the U.S., saying that with the SCOTUS decision in Dobbs, “the U.S. is in violation of its obligations under international human rights law.”

Meanwhile, reproductive rights groups in Ohio submitted a petition to create a ballot initiative that would let Ohioans vote to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution.