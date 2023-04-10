Israel’s military has fired artillery shells and launched airstrikes on Syria in response to a half-dozen rockets fired at northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights from Syrian territory over the weekend. Syria’s government says it was the 10th attack on Syrian territory by Israel so far this year. This follows Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire. Israel’s bombing of Gaza on Friday destroyed the home of Muhanad Abu Neama, a 23-year-old Palestinian taxi driver, who said he and his family narrowly survived death.

Muhanad Abu Neama: “If I was in the car, I would have died. Money and the car can be redeemed, but what does the citizen have to do in all of this? What do the children, my 2-year-old sister, my parents and siblings have to do in all of this? This is a residential area. There is nothing here but a home, crops, a building, agricultural land.”

Earlier today, Palestinian health officials said 15-year-old Muhammad Fayez Bilhan was killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, near the city of Jericho. In Tel Aviv, an Italian tourist was killed and five others were injured Friday when a Palestinian man with Israeli citizenship rammed a car into a crowd of pedestrians. Israeli security forces then shot and killed him.

The attack came after Israeli troops were filmed beating and tear-gassing Palestinian worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem last week, prompting condemnation by Palestinians and world leaders.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Israelis resumed protests over the weekend demanding the far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancel plans to dramatically weaken Israel’s judiciary.