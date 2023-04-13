Author Carol Anderson on How Anti-Blackness Drives U.S. Gun Culture & Right-Wing Assault on Democracy

We discuss the debate over gun control, as well as Republican attacks on democracy, with author and academic Carol Anderson, who says U.S. gun culture has always been connected to “the inherent, fundamental fear of Black people.” She notes the expulsion of two Black Democratic state lawmakers in Tennessee for leading a gun control protest at the Capitol highlights how gerrymandered state governments uphold white supremacy in the face of “youth that are pushing forward for a different vision of America.” Anderson is professor of African American studies at Emory University and author of The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America. She also comments on the right-wing assault on abortion rights and education.