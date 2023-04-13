Independent news has never been so important.

The Long Haul: Millions with COVID Face Chronic Illness as Biden Declares End to National Emergency

StoryApril 13, 2023
President Biden has declared an end to the COVID-19 national emergency, but people living with long COVID say the pandemic is far from over. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found nearly one in five people infected with COVID-19 go on to experience symptoms of long COVID. We speak to science writer Ryan Prior about the movement to expand research and resources for those with long COVID, and his own experience living with the chronic illness. Prior is the author of The Long Haul and writes the “Patient Revolution” for Psychology Today.

Guests
  • Ryan Prior
    health reporter and journalist-in-residence at The Century Foundation.

