French President Emmanuel Macron is also in Beijing meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Macron stressed Xi’s key role in helping reach a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron: “The Russian aggression in Ukraine has dealt a blow to this stability. It ended decades of peace in Europe. I know I can count on you, moreover, under the two principles I have just mentioned, to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table.”

Macron also said France and China agree that nuclear weapons should be excluded from the Ukraine war.