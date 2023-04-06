Independent news has never been so important.

“The Undertow”: Author Jeff Sharlet on Trump, the Far Right & the Growing Threat of Fascism in U.S.

StoryApril 06, 2023
We speak with award-winning journalist and author Jeff Sharlet, who has spent the last decade reporting on the growing threat of fascism across the United States. In his new book, The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War, Sharlet says the language of “civil war” has become central to right-wing rhetoric, mainstreamed by former President Donald Trump, Congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans.

Guests
  • Jeff Sharlet
    award-winning journalist and author, professor of English and creative writing at Dartmouth College, and a contributing editor at Vanity Fair.

