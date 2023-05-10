CBS News is reporting the Biden administration is expected to publish today new procedures for quickly deporting migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, ahead of the lifting of the Trump-era Title 42 pandemic policy on Thursday. President Biden said he expects the situation at the southern border to become “chaotic.” The new rule would require the majority of asylum seekers to request refugee status in another country, such as Mexico, before reaching the U.S. Deported migrants will be barred from reentering the U.S. for five years.

Earlier this week, 233 groups, including the ACLU, Amnesty International USA, Detention Watch Network and RAICES, sent an open letter to President Biden demanding he follow through on his commitment to never detain migrant families, end for-profit immigration jails, and to allow people to live with dignity in their communities while their cases are being resolved in court, instead of being locked up and surveilled. The groups write, “Detention places people in conditions known to cause mental and physical harm and endanger their lives. Detention is not a deterrent to migrants who have no choice but to flee dangerous or violent conditions in search of a better life.”