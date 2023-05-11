If you think Democracy Now!’s reporting is a critical line of defense against war, climate catastrophe and fascism, please make your donation of $10 or more right now. Today a generous donor will DOUBLE your donation, which means it’ll go twice as far to support our independent journalism. When Democracy Now! covers war or gun violence, we’re not brought to you by the weapons manufacturers. When we cover the climate emergency, our reporting isn’t sponsored by the oil, gas, coal or nuclear companies. Democracy Now! is funded by you, and that’s why we’re counting on your donation to keep us going. Please give today. Every dollar makes a difference—in fact, gets doubled! Thank you so much.
-Amy Goodman
Israeli airstrikes continue to rattle the Gaza Strip, where at least 27 Palestinians — including children — have been killed since the air raids started Tuesday. Scores of others have been injured, and dozens of homes have been destroyed or heavily damaged. The U.N. and other groups have condemned the killing of civilians and are calling for an immediate ceasefire. This is 19-year old Mohammad Saed, whose fiancée was killed in an airstrike Tuesday.
Mohammad Saed: “These are her clothes that she bought for the wedding. She wanted to buy more stuff, but we lost everything due to the occupation. We lost our happiness because of the occupation. We lost our happiness and our life together due to the occupation. I lost my happiness and joy due to the occupation.”
Dania Adas was 19. Her 16-year-old sister Iman was also killed in the attack, which had targeted the building next to theirs, which Israel said was home to a senior Islamic Jihad leader. An Israeli airstrike on the southern city of Khan Younis killed the commander of Islamic Jihad’s rocket unit earlier today.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a primetime TV address Wednesday that its latest attack on Gaza was not over.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “We tell the terrorists, and whoever sends them, we see you everywhere. You cannot hide. We will choose the time and place to attack you. We will choose, and not you, not just in response, but in calm and quiet times. The choice is ours.”
Here in the U.S., Palestinian American Congressmember Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday introduced a resolution to recognize the Nakba, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly expelled from their homes before and during the formation of the state of Israel in 1948. The resolution reads, “The Nakba is not only a historical event, but also an ongoing process characterized by Israel’s separate-and-unequal laws and policies toward Palestinians, including the destruction of Palestinian homes, the construction and expansion of illegal settlements, and Israel’s confinement of Palestinians to ever-shrinking areas of land.” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attempted to quash a planned event by Tlaib commemorating the Nakba by preventing it from going ahead in the U.S. Capitol. Instead, Tlaib hosted the event in a packed Senate committee room filled with Palestinian rights supporters.
In Pakistan, the Supreme Court has ordered the release of arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan as unrest grows across the country. At least eight people have been killed in protests, though Khan’s party says the death toll is closer to 50. Authorities have detained at least three leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and the government has deployed soldiers to quell demonstrations across the country. This is a protester in Peshawar.
Mobeen Khan: “We had come out to protest, but the police fired tear gas shells at us. Then they fired shots at us. This is very cruel. We have come out because they have been cruel to Imran Khan. Also, they have arrested him. Until he is released, our protests will continue.”
Imran Khan has already faced two corruption charges in court this week and had been detained since his arrest Tuesday. Over 100 cases have been filed against him since he was ousted one year ago in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Khan had described the move as a form of “U.S.-backed regime change” but later placed the blame on the military leadership, saying he wishes to mend ties with the U.S. This all comes as Pakistanis grapple with the worst economic crisis in decades, marked by record-high inflation.
In Tunisia, two worshipers and three security officers were killed Wednesday when a naval guardsman opened fire outside Africa’s oldest synagogue on the island of Djerba. Four security guards and four visitors were also injured before the assailant was shot dead. The assault targeted an annual pilgrimage of Jewish visitors to the 2,500-year-old Ghriba synagogue.
Japan is planning to open a NATO liaison office in Tokyo — the first in Asia. Japan’s Ambassador to the U.S. Koji Tomita said Tuesday the move comes as NATO and Japan are working on strengthening their partnership as tensions with Russia and China continue to rise. The office would reportedly open next year.
New York Republican Congressmember George Santos surrendered to federal authorities Wednesday at a courthouse on Long Island, where he pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, lying on federal disclosure forms and stealing unemployment benefits. Santos spoke to reporters after his release on $500,000 bond.
Rep. George Santos: “I’m going to fight my battle. I’m going to deliver. I’m going to fight the witch hunt. I’m going to take care of clearing my name. And I look forward to doing that.”
After his successful 2022 campaign for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, Santos was exposed as a serial liar who fabricated his educational background, employment history and religion. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has refused to demand Santos resign, saying he’ll await the outcome of the trial. Republican leaders see Santos’s vote as crucial in the House, where the party holds a slim four-vote majority. We’ll have more on George Santos’s indictment later in the broadcast.
Senator Dianne Feinstein returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for the first time since announcing a diagnosis of shingles in February. The 89-year-old California Democrat said in a statement she would resume her duties with a lighter schedule. Feinstein has missed 91 floor votes in the Senate, and her absence stalled the advance of President Biden’s judicial nominees, after Republicans denied Democrats’ requests to temporarily replace Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Last year, the San Francisco Chronicle published a story raising concerns about Feinstein’s mental faculties, and some of her colleagues, including California Congressmember Ro Khanna and New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have called on Feinstein to retire immediately, saying she’s unable to fulfill her duties.
In Texas, a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murdering a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Daniel Perry was just blocks from the Texas state Capitol when he fatally shot 28-year-old Air Force veteran Garrett Foster, a white man. Following Wednesday’s sentencing, Foster’s mother, Sheila Foster, called for an end to hateful comments directed against her family.
Sheila Foster: “That is the worst thing that we’ve ever had to experience, and it has been the thing that has given us the most grief and heartache through this whole thing, as we’re seeing the lack of humanity in this society, where people can reach out to a grieving family and make fun of their deceased loved one.”
Ahead of the murder, Perry posted on social media he planned to shoot “looters,” and shared dozens of shockingly racist images and memes. He also wrote, “It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like animals at the zoo.” Last month, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott pledged to pardon Daniel Perry, citing Texas’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Abbott’s pledge came after since-fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended Daniel Perry.
Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he intends to pardon many of the January 6 insurrectionists who’ve been convicted on felony charges, including seditious conspiracy. Trump made the remarks during a primetime event in New Hampshire hosted by CNN, where he called January 6, 2021, “a beautiful day.”
Donald Trump: “They were there proud. They were there with love in their heart. That was an unbelievable, and it was a beautiful day.”
During the 70-minute broadcast, Trump also falsely claimed the 2020 election was “rigged”; defended his family separation policy at the U.S. southern border; called on schools to harden their defenses against mass shooters and said he’d push to arm teachers; and endorsed a U.S. default on its debt, saying, “We might as well do it now.” Trump called CNN host Kaitlan Collins a “nasty person” as she questioned him about his mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort. And Trump mocked writer E. Jean Carroll after a jury on Tuesday found he sexually abused her in the 1990s, then defamed her by branding her a liar.
CNN’s decision to host Trump drew condemnation. Former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten and tased by the right-wing mob who attacked the Capitol on January 6, wrote in Rolling Stone magazine, “Donald Trump tried to end American democracy. Why is CNN throwing him a rehabilitation party?”
A panel of advisers has voted unanimously to recommend the Food and Drug Administration make a widely used birth control pill available across the United States without a prescription. The oral contraceptive, sold by Perrigo under the brand name Opill, is a synthetic version of the hormone progesterone, which is highly effective at preventing pregnancy. The FDA is expected to make a final decision on the pill this summer.
Meanwhile, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments next week in a case challenging the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone more than two decades ago. All three judges are Republican appointees hostile to abortion rights. Two of the judges were nominated by President Trump.
An unprecedented heat wave fueled by the climate crisis is shattering temperature records across Southeast Asia. Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and parts of China have all broken temperature records this month, with some areas topping 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Elsewhere, Spain reported its hottest and driest April on record; wildfires are raging across Siberia and in Russia’s Ural Mountains; and tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes in Alberta, Canada, as wildfires have claimed an unprecedented 1 million acres this year. This comes as a new study finds the Petermann Glacier in northwest Greenland is melting far faster than climate models predicted, indicating global sea levels may rise quicker than previously believed.
The Biden administration has agreed to conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s plan to expedite the approval of fossil fuel projects, which activists have dubbed “Manchin’s dirty deal.” The White House said the endorsement of Manchin’s plan was in exchange for speeding up the construction of new transmission lines for renewable energy, which are needed to meet Biden’s climate goals. This comes even as Manchin vowed Wednesday to oppose all of Biden’s nominees for the Environmental Protection Agency unless his administration rescinds a plan to limit power plant emissions.
Here in New York City, activists with the newly formed group Climate Defiance rallied near a $25,000-per-plate campaign fundraising event attended by Biden. They demanded Biden halt the controversial Willow project in Alaska and take other actions that would help combat the climate crisis. Human rights lawyer Steven Donziger and actor Jane Fonda joined the action Wednesday.
Jane Fonda: “This is the time for civil disobedience, right? We’ve been polite. We’ve marched. We’ve protested. We’ve written. We’ve made speeches. We have to up the ante now. To save the planet and our future, the window on that is closing rapidly. And we have to do something about it, and we have to be very brave.”
