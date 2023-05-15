Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville has come under fire for comments defending white nationalists against the Pentagon’s efforts to rid them from its ranks. He made the comments last week while talking to NPR’s Alabama-based station WBHM.

Richard Banks: “You mentioned the Biden administration trying to prevent white nationalists from being in the military. Do you believe they should allow white nationalists in the military?”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “Well, they call them that. I call them Americans.”

Tuberville and his team have since unsuccessfully tried to walk back the comments; Tuberville told NBC’s Julie Tsirkin, “I look at a white nationalist as a Trump Republican.” Tuberville was already under fire for holding up military nominees over a Pentagon policy which covers paid leave for employees who have to travel out of state to get an abortion. Tuberville also said the fact that a jury found Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll “makes me want to vote for him twice.”

In related news, The Washington Post is reporting suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira was obsessed with guns and was preparing for a “race war.” Videos and chat logs show the 21-year-old National Guard member viewed Black people, liberals, Jews and LGBT people as enemies and threats he may have to fight.