President Biden has ordered the deployment of 1,500 Army and Marine Corps soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border for 90 days as the U.S. prepares to lift the Trump-era Title 42 pandemic policy next week. For the last three years, the measure has been used to quickly expel over 2.7 million migrants at the southern border without due process. There’s already 2,500 National Guard troops stationed at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration has routinely cracked down on asylum seekers.

Biden officials on Tuesday also reached a deal with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador allowing the U.S. to continue to deport non-Mexican migrants across the border into Mexico. Biden’s latest move was widely condemned by immigrant rights advocates, who’ve called out his enforcement of asylum bans and anti-immigrant policies similar to Trump’s.

In related news, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has resumed sending buses of asylum seekers to New York, according to Mayor Eric Adams. It’s been months since New York City last received buses of asylum seekers, after thousands of people started arriving almost daily since the fall.