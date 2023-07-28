Federal prosecutors have filed new charges against former President Donald Trump and another one of his aides in the indictment around his mishandling of classified documents. The charges accuse Trump of attempting to “alter, destroy, mutilate, or conceal evidence” and inducing others to do so. Prosecutors also added a new count under the Espionage Act for showing classified national security materials to visitors at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The revised indictment states Trump and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira pressured the director of IT at Trump’s Florida estate to delete security camera footage so it could not be seen by a federal grand jury. According to the indictment, De Oliveira said, “'the boss' wanted the server deleted.” De Oliveira is also accused of lying to federal investigators when he denied having knowledge of boxes of documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago. Prosecutors contend De Oliveira oversaw and even helped move the boxes alongside Trump aide Walt Nauta, who has already been indicted.

This superseding indictment is not to be confused with a possible third indictment against Trump related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, for which Trump’s lawyers met with special counsel Jack Smith’s office yesterday.