Russia says it shot down three Ukrainian drones over Moscow on Sunday, two of which damaged a high-rise building that may house government offices. It’s the latest in a series of similar attacks the Kremlin has blamed on Kyiv. This is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”

On Saturday, Russian strikes killed at least two people in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and two people in Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, deputy Security Council chair and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said there would be “no other option” but to launch a nuclear attack if Ukraine is successful in its NATO-backed counteroffensive. Elsewhere, Poland sounded the alarm over Wagner forces in Belarus, which it says are moving closer to the Polish border.