In Canada, officials have declared a state of emergency in the British Columbia city of West Kelowna as a wildfire tripled in size. Thousands have been evacuated. Meanwhile, mass evacuations continued in Canada’s Northwest Territories’ capital city of Yellowknife, where all 20,000 residents have been told to leave.

Marg Hudder: “It’s quite scary, because with the smoke — of course, it’s actually lightened up a little bit, but the smoke was very, very thick this morning. And so, I mean, it’s not a good situation. That’s for sure.”

Over 1,000 active blazes are burning across Canada in its worst-ever wildfire season.