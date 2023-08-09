In Sudan, deadly fighting shows no sign of slowing down nearly four months since the war between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, broke out. Violence in Sudan’s second most populous city, Omdurman, has escalated over control of a bridge crossing the Nile River, used by the RSF to transport weapons. The healthcare system remains on the brink of collapse as medical facilities have been systematically targeted by fighters.

The U.N. said Friday the conflict has left 24 million people, half of Sudan’s population, in need of food and other aid, but only 2.5 million have been able to receive assistance. Over 4 million people have been internally and externally displaced, with the largest number of refugees crossing into Chad. Refugees from West Darfur deplored the desperate situation they were forced to flee.