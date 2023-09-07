A Russian missile struck a crowded outdoor market in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region Wednesday, killing at least 17 people, including a child, and injuring 32 others. It was one of the deadliest attacks in Ukraine in months. Diana Khodak, who works in a pharmacy next to the market, described the attack.

Diana Khodak: “One woman walked into the pharmacy on her own. Her arm and leg were bleeding. She had a big wound on her arm. Another woman was scared inside by soldiers. She had one open fracture, and bone was sticking out of her leg.”

In Russia, officials say one person was injured, and at least three buildings and several cars were destroyed, as a Ukrainian drone struck Wednesday near the headquarters of Russia’s southern military district command in the city of Rostov.