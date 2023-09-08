In China, remnants of Typhoon Haikui struck Hong Kong on Thursday, bringing widespread flooding and triggering landslides. More than six inches of rain fell on Hong Kong in less than one hour — the fastest rate of precipitation since records began in 1884.

In Brazil, the death toll from a cyclone that brought flash flooding to southern states earlier this week is approaching 40.

In the Mediterranean, at least 18 are dead from unprecedented storms that dropped over a year’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours over some areas. On Thursday, helicopter crews were dispatched in parts of Greece to rescue residents who were trapped on their rooftops.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Lee has rapidly intensified to become this year’s first Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 165 miles per hour. Forecasters say Lee will remain north of the Caribbean islands but could potentially strike the U.S., the Canadian East Coast or Bermuda late next week.