Pakistan has condemned Iran for violating its airspace and killing two children in air attacks, less than a day after Iranian attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan killed at least four people. Iranian media said two bases of the Jaish al-Adl militants in Balochistan were destroyed late Tuesday, though there has been no official confirmation from Tehran of its responsibility. Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and said that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan would be barred from returning.

This comes amid escalating tensions that are spreading throughout the Middle East. The U.S. carried out its third strike against Yemen’s Houthi forces Tuesday. The White House also announced it is redesignating the Houthi militia as a terrorist group and reimposing penalties on the Iran-backed group in retaliation for their attacks in the Red Sea, which have led to no casualties but have disrupted global trade. The group has vowed to continue its campaign in the Red Sea as long as Israel continues to attack Gaza. On Tuesday, a Greek vessel headed to Israel was hit by a Houthi missile. We’ll have more on the possibility of a wider conflict later in the broadcast.