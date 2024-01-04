In Gaza, Al Jazeera is reporting at least 14 members of the same Palestinian family have been killed in an Israeli bombing west of Khan Younis. Separately, Israel has been accused of bombing an area of the Jabaliya refugee where residents gathered to collect water. Eyewitness said the blast destroyed surrounding buildings and injured several people.

Eyewitness: “It is a catastrophe. It is a massacre. No man can understand what is happening. The place was bombed. The place is for water collection. People were getting water. This is why it happened. Any area that supports people, the Israelis target it. All water stations in the strip were targeted.”

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces have detained hundreds of Palestinians during a 30-hour military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice has announced it will hold two days of public hearings beginning on January 11 in response to South Africa’s case accusing Israel of committing genocidal acts in Gaza.