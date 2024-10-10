Israel’s attacks on journalists continue, as well. On Wednesday, an airstrike on the Jabaliya refugee camp killed Al-Aqsa cameraman Mohammed al-Tanani and injured the reporter Tamer Lubbad. Al Jazeera Arabic camera operator Fadi al-Wahidi was also injured while covering attacks on Jabaliya, shot in the neck by an Israeli quadcopter. This is his colleague, journalist Anas al-Sharif, detailing the attack.

Anas al-Sharif: “Suddenly, a quadcopter drone appeared above the broadcast vehicle and the place where we were, and it started firing directly at us, at the broadcast vehicle and at the colleagues and team who were with me. My colleague Fadi was next to me, so we started running. As soon as we began to run from the location, the drone started chasing us and the entire crew, firing directly at us. A bullet hit my colleague Fadi’s neck directly, and he immediately passed out and fell to the ground.”

Another Al Jazeera cameraman, Ali al-Attar, also remains in critical condition after being shot earlier this week while reporting in Deir al-Balah.

In Khan Younis, Israel killed at least five members of the same family, three of them children, including a 7-month-old baby. This comes as a new report by the International Rescue Committee reveals over 50,000 Palestinian children in Gaza have been orphaned or separated from their parents over the past year.

Israeli attacks on the occupied West Bank are also ongoing, killing at least five Palestinians Wednesday, including the leader of the group Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade in Nablus. Separately, new U.N. data show there was an average of four incidents of settler violence every day against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023.