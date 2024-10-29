In northern Gaza, at least 93 Palestinians, including children, were killed today when an Israeli airstrike leveled a five-story apartment building sheltering displaced families in Beit Lahia. Dozens of wounded people were rushed to the Kamal Adwan Hospital only to be denied care. Just one doctor and a few exhausted medical workers remain at the hospital after Israeli forces in recent days raided the facility, separated men and women, and arrested much of the remaining staff and patients. U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has called Israel’s ongoing siege on northern Gaza the “darkest moment” of the conflict.
Volker Türk: “The Israeli government’s policies and practices risk emptying the area of all Palestinians. We are facing what could amount to atrocity crimes, including potentially extending to crimes against humanity.”
Israel’s parliament has approved a law banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine from operating inside Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The U.N. agency, known as UNRWA, is tasked with providing food, healthcare and social services to Palestinians and is a critical lifeline to Gaza’s surviving 2.3 million residents who face widespread famine and malnutrition due to Israel’s unrelenting, yearlong assault. The ban on UNRWA was approved in a 92-10 vote with the full support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party. Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel co-authored the legislation.
Sharren Haskel: “If the United Nations is not willing to clean this organization from terrorism, from Hamas activists, then we have to take measures to make sure they cannot harm our people ever again.”
Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, called the bill’s passage a “dangerous precedent,” “collective punishment” and a violation of the U.N. Charter and international law. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called it “unacceptable” and said the ban would have devastating consequences for Palestinian refugees. Its passage has increased support for a Palestinian Authority initiative to expel Israel from the United Nations General Assembly.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry says at least 60 people were killed as Israeli strikes pounded the eastern Beqaa Valley, including the city of Baalbek. At least two of the dead were children. The killings bring the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon to over 2,700. Meanwhile, multiple Israeli airstrikes on Monday collapsed entire residential buildings and sparked fires in the southern port city of Tyre. A survivor said the attacks were aimed at civilians.
Survivor: “What do you expect us to do? They fired at random. They are not hitting military targets; they are only targeting civilians. Can you see people fighting? Why are they targeting us? Are we fighting them?”
Meanwhile, Hezbollah has announced Naim Qassem will succeed Hassan Nasrallah as secretary-general of the group, following Israel’s assassination of Nasrallah in an airstrike last month. Qassem said Hezbollah fighters are continuing to repel Israeli attacks along the border and that the group’s military structure has remained intact.
South Africa on Monday filed over 750 pages of evidence in its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. South Africa says the documents lay out how Israel is “promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza, physically killing them with an assortment of destructive weapons, depriving them access to humanitarian assistance, causing conditions of life which are aimed at their physical destruction, … and using starvation as a weapon of war and to further Israel’s aims to depopulate Gaza through mass death and forced displacement of Palestinians.” Over 30 countries and regional blocs are supporting South Africa’s case at the ICJ.
In Jerusalem, hundreds of protesters rallied outside Israel’s Knesset on Monday to demand a Gaza ceasefire deal and an exchange of hostages. Israeli police arrested nine of the protesters as they nonviolently blocked a road near the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Shraga Tichover: “It’s solidarity with the hostages. We want our prime minister to make a deal, to cut a deal. We want the war to stop. We want the stop of killing and everything. We want, you know, a sane country. That’s it. We want to live. I’m 55 years old. I have four kids. I’m doing this for my kids.”
More than a thousand writers and publishing industry figures have signed on to what they’re calling the largest-ever cultural boycott against Israeli institutions. In an open letter, the authors denounce the ongoing genocide in Gaza, writing, “Israeli cultural institutions, often working directly with the state, have been crucial in obfuscating, disguising and artwashing the dispossession and oppression of millions of Palestinians for decades.”
Donald Trump is appearing before supporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, today as fallout mounts over his racist Madison Square Garden rally, which included this now-viral, so-called joke from right-wing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.
Tony Hinchcliffe: “There’s a lot going on. Like, I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah, I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”
Allentown is a majority-Latinx city, home to 34,000 Puerto Ricans. Pennsylvania state is home to 450,000 Puerto Ricans. Puerto Rican celebrities including Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin showed their support for Kamala Harris following the comments.
CNN has banned the right-wing commentator Ryan Girdusky after he told Zeteo host and journalist Mehdi Hasan on air, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.” It was a reference to Israel’s terrorist attack in Lebanon last month that killed 37 people and injured thousands by implanting and detonating explosives in personal pager devices. This is their exchange Monday on ”CNN Newsnight.”
Mehdi Hasan: “Nobody wants to be called Nazis. It’s very inflammatory. But if you don’t want to be called Nazis, stop doing” —
Ryan Girdusky: “You’re called an” —
Mehdi Hasan: “Stop saying” —
Ryan Girdusky: “No, no no. You got called an antisemite more than any of us at this table.”
Mehdi Hasan: “Stop saying things — yeah.”
Ryan Girdusky: “And people will sit there and” —
Mehdi Hasan: “By you?”
Ryan Girdusky: “No. By me? I never called you an antisemite.”
Mehdi Hasan: “OK.”
Ryan Girdusky: “I mean, I’m not sitting here saying I don’t” —
Mehdi Hasan: “I’m a supporter of the Palestinians, so I’m used to it.”
Ryan Girdusky: “Yeah, well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off. The thing is, is that” —
Mehdi Hasan: “Did you just say I should die?”
Ryan Girdusky: “No.”
Mehdi Hasan: “Did you just say I should be killed?”
Ryan Girdusky: “No.”
Host Abby Phillip apologized to Mehdi Hasan following the incident, and CNN released a statement reading, “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air.”
Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner is suing Elon Musk over his $1 million daily giveaways to Pennsylvania voters, calling it an “illegal lottery scheme.” Musk’s super PAC has already handed out over $9 million to swing state voters, roughly half of them in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump has vowed to create an official position for Musk in his administration if he is reelected.
The FBI says it’s investigating three separate but related arson attacks on ballot boxes in the Pacific Northwest. One of the attacks destroyed hundreds of ballots in Washington state’s Clark County, a precinct that’s home to a closely watched congressional race. Other attacks damaged ballot boxes in Portland, Oregon, and nearby Vancouver, Washington. Police in Portland have identified a “suspect vehicle” in the case. Oregon’s secretary of state condemned the arson as “an attack on our democracy.”
The World Meteorological Association warned Monday the world is falling “miles short” on action to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, with carbon dioxide concentrations soaring to a record high of 420 parts per million last year. The WMO says the last time the Earth’s atmosphere held so much CO2 was 3 to 5 million years ago, when global temperatures were up to four degrees Celsius warmer and sea levels were 10 to 20 meters higher. Ko Barrett is the WMO’s deputy secretary-general.
Ko Barrett: “Carbon dioxide is accumulating in the atmosphere faster than at any time experienced during human existence. And because of the extremely long lifetime of CO2 in the atmosphere, we are committed to rising temperatures for many, many years to come.”
