“The Racism of MAGA Is as American as Apple Pie”: Nina Turner on Trump & 2024 Election

StoryOctober 31, 2024
We speak with former Ohio state senator and Bernie Sanders presidential campaign staffer Nina Turner about how the 2024 election has left her and many voters “frustrated” and “exhausted.” While she is not endorsing a candidate, she denounces the white supremacist rhetoric of the Trump campaign, which she notes is “as American as apple pie.” Turner pushes back on comparisons of the Trump movement to the rise of Nazi Germany, which she argues threaten to whitewash the United States’ own anti-democratic history. “The unfulfilled promises of this country, the undealt-with anti-Blackness and other types of racism and bigotry have not been dealt with sufficiently,” she explains. “It is us, and we need to deal with it and not push it off on some other nation.”

Related Story

StoryOct 08, 2024“The Message”: Ta-Nehisi Coates on the Power of Writing & Visiting Senegal, South Carolina, Palestine
Guests
  • Nina Turner
    former Ohio state senator, senior fellow at The Institute on Race, Power and Political Economy at the New School, founder of We Are Somebody.

