Top Trump officials will gather today at Vice President JD Vance’s house to discuss whether to publish a recording and transcript of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s recent conversation with Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirator and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

A lawyer for Annie Farmer, an Epstein survivor, sent a letter to judges in New York saying that Farmer supports the release of grand jury transcripts and that “Transparency is critical to justice, and the public has a legitimate interest in understanding the full scope of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes, particularly where those actions caused lasting harm to others.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell is asking a federal judge in Manhattan to deny the government’s request to unseal grand jury transcripts, and she has also appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn her sex trafficking conviction.

This comes as the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department for the Epstein files and has requested depositions from 10 former top officials, including Bill and Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey.

And The Daily Beast is reporting that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a member of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, more than a year after he was indicted. According to documents, Epstein was still a member of Trump’s luxury club seven years after he poached Virginia Giuffre from Trump’s spa, which casts doubt on Trump’s version of events, claiming that he cut ties with Epstein after he “stole” female workers from Mar-a-Lago.