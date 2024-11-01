In election news, Kamala Harris campaigned in Arizona on Thursday and blasted Donald Trump for saying he is going to protect women “whether the women like it or not.”

Vice President Kamala Harris: “And this is not the first time he has told us who he is. He does not believe women should have the agency and authority to make decisions about their own bodies. This is the same man who said women should be punished for their choices. He simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what’s in their own best interests and make decisions accordingly.”

During Harris’s speech in Arizona, she was repeatedly interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Donald Trump was also in Arizona on Thursday, where he campaigned with Tucker Carlson. Trump suggested former Republican Congressmember Liz Cheney should face a firing squad. Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, have both backed Harris in the race.

Donald Trump: “And I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb. She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Liz Cheney responded by writing, “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”