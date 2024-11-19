In northern Gaza, at least 17 Palestinians were killed when Israel’s military bombed a home near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia. The dead were members of the family of Dr. Hani Badran, one of the few remaining medical workers at Kamal Adwan. Video shows hospital director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who lost his own son to an Israeli airstrike last month, comforting Dr. Badran after delivering the news. The hospital has since come under fresh attacks by Israeli forces who shelled and fired on the building, including right outside Dr. Abu Safiya’s office. Dr. Abu Safiya reports wounded patients are dying daily due to a severe lack of doctors and medical supplies.

Elsewhere, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City on Monday killed seven Palestinians and wounded 10 others. Survivors said the strike came without warning.