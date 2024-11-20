The United States has shut down its embassy in Ukraine’s capital and ordered U.S. citizens in Kyiv to immediately seek shelter, citing a potential air attack by Russia. The warning came as Ukraine for the first time used U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia. This follows President Vladimir Putin’s warning that Russia had lowered its threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, in response to escalating U.S. and European support for Ukrainian counterattacks on Russian soil.

At the United Nations, Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador on Tuesday read a statement co-signed by 42 European Union members marking the 1,000th day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Serhii Kyslytsya: “We have to make the Russians sit down at the table of negotiations, and the only way to do it is by strength.”

In Moscow, a Kremlin spokesperson ruled out a freeze of the war in Ukraine along existing frontlines. Meanwhile, Russia’s military says it has seized another settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.