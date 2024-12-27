In northern Gaza, the director of the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital says five medical workers were among 50 people killed in Israeli strikes near the hospital. Israeli forces have since stormed the hospital and forced out 350 people at gunpoint, including about 75 remaining patients. Parts of the hospital were seen in flames. Kamal Adwan was one of the only medical facilities still operating in northern Gaza. The five medical workers killed were pediatrician Dr. Ahmed Samour, laboratory specialist Israa Abu Zaida, paramedics Abdul Majeed Abu Al-Aish and Maher Al-Ajrami, and maintenance specialist Fares Al-Hudali.

Elsewhere, a fourth Palestinian infant has reportedly died due to an extreme cold snap in Gaza. And overnight, dozens of people were killed or left missing under the rubble of their homes after Israel bombed residential buildings in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City. Civil defense workers said the strikes killed civilians in their own homes.