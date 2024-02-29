The Supreme Court has announced it will decide whether former President Donald Trump has presidential immunity and cannot be prosecuted for attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Oral arguments will be held during the week of April 22. Trump has claimed he should have “total immunity” from prosecution. The court’s decision is seen as a major victory for Trump as it will likely further delay his federal election subversion trial until possibly after the November election.

Meanwhile, a judge in Illinois has ruled Trump should be removed from the state’s March 19 primary ballot for violating the insurrectionist clause of the 14th Amendment. The judge stayed her ruling until Friday, giving Trump a chance to appeal. Colorado and Maine have also ruled Trump to be ineligible. The Supreme Court heard arguments in the Colorado case three weeks ago but hasn’t issued a decision yet.

In other Trump news, The New York Times has revealed the former president has paid the Times nearly $400,000 to cover legal expenses from his failed lawsuit against the newspaper. Trump sued the Times after it revealed his confidential tax records showed he paid very little in federal income tax.

This all comes as Trump and President Biden are both making separate trips today to the U.S.-Mexico border. Biden is headed to Brownsville, Texas, while Trump is going to Eagle Pass, Texas, which has been the center of a standoff between the state of Texas and the federal government.