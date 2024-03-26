The High Court in London has put the extradition of Julian Assange on hold until the United States provides more assurances about how the WikiLeaks publisher will be treated in U.S. custody. The court asked the U.S. for assurances that Assange will be permitted to rely on the First Amendment, that he will not be discriminated against at trial because he is Australian, and that he will not face the death penalty. The court also ruled Assange may be able to file additional appeals to block the extradition, but that will depend on how the U.S. responds to the court’s request.
Assange has been held in London’s Belmarsh Prison for five years awaiting possible extradition to the United States, where he faces up to 175 years in prison for publishing classified documents exposing U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. We’ll have more on this after headlines.
The U.N. Security Council approved a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages. The resolution passed 14 to 0, with the U.S. abstaining. Nearly six months into Israel’s war on Gaza, it’s the first time the Security Council successfully passed a ceasefire resolution, after four previous attempts and continuous obstruction by the United States. After the resolution passed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the U.S. for “retreating” from its “principled position,” and canceled a planned visit by an Israeli delegation to Washington, D.C. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said a failure to implement the ceasefire “would be unforgivable.” Palestine’s U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour spoke after the vote.
Riyad Mansour: “This must be a turning point. This must lead to saving lives on the ground. This must signal the end of this assault of atrocities against our people. A nation is being murdered. A nation is being dispossessed.”
We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.
Despite the ceasefire resolution, Israel has continued to pummel the Gaza Strip. A bombing on a house in Rafah killed at least 18 people earlier today, including at least nine children. This is one of their surviving relatives.
Alaa Abdel Latif: “Nine children, the oldest was 8 years old. They all had nothing to do with this. … They fell asleep with the news of the Ramadan ceasefire, only to wake up — they didn’t wake up. They are not here anymore. I have no one left in this world. No one.”
Elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, officials say at least 12 Palestinians died after hundreds swam into the Mediterranean Sea to retrieve aid that had been airdropped northwest of Gaza City.
The U.N. Human Rights Council published a draft report Monday that found “reasonable grounds to believe” that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese writes, “The overwhelming nature and scale of Israel’s assault on Gaza and the destructive conditions of life it has inflicted reveal an intent to physically destroy Palestinians as a group.”
In Baltimore, search and rescue efforts are underway after multiple vehicles plunged into the Patapsco River following the partial collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in what local officials are calling a “mass casualty incident.” Two people have been rescued so far, with one severely injured, but some 18 others could still be trapped in the freezing cold water. The four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge is 1.6 miles long and part of Interstate 695, a key commuter route. Maryland Governor Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency. The bridge collapsed after a large cargo ship collided with it early this morning. The 948-foot vessel was just minutes into its journey to Colombo, Sri Lanka, when it hit a column of the bridge.
In Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye has declared victory in Sunday’s presidential election. His main rival, former Senegalese Prime Minister Amadou Ba, called Faye to concede Monday after provisional results put Faye at over 53% of the vote. Faye, who turned 44 on Monday, will become Africa’s youngest elected president. He has vowed to fight corruption and poverty and to direct Senegal’s revenue from natural resources to provide better economic opportunities for residents. Faye spoke Monday from the capital Dakar.
President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye: “The Senegalese people have chosen to break with the past, to give substance to the immense hopes raised by our vision of society. I hope that our vision of society has given substance to their aspirations. I pledge to govern with humility and transparency and to fight corruption at all levels. I pledge to devote myself fully to rebuilding our institutions and strengthening the foundations of our way of life together.”
Bassirou Diomaye Faye is backed by the popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Until recently, the two men were sitting in prison cells, but they were released just 10 days before the election after outgoing President Macky Sall granted the pair amnesty.
In Ecuador, the mayor of the coastal city of San Vicente was found shot dead in a car Sunday. Brigitte García was 27 years old and Ecuador’s youngest mayor. Her communications director was also killed in the attack. Ecuador has been under a state of emergency since January due to rising violence by armed groups linked to the drugs trade. This is Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa.
President Daniel Noboa: “The assassination of the mayor of San Vicente and her communications director also remind us that this fight is not over. It has only just begun. It also gives us a warning and precise information that there is narcoterrorism within public institutions and there is narcoterrorism among public officials, which we are cleaning up. Still, very soon, this will come to light.”
NBC News has come under fire — by its own star anchors — for hiring former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel as a political analyst. On Monday, MSNBC and NBC hosts, including Chuck Todd, Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough and Joy Reid, all called out the decision on their live shows. Rachel Maddow, MSNBC’s highest-rated anchor, devoted a 30-minute monologue to the news.
Rachel Maddow: “The person who was the head of the Republican Party during Donald Trump’s time in office and during his effort to throw out the election result and stay in power anyway, and during his effort to run for election again after having done that, is Ronna Romney McDaniel. And she pitched in and helped. She helped set in motion the part of the plot that involved sending fake Trump electors to Congress.”
Rachel Maddow added, “You are priming the American public to not accept the results of the next election, either.”
A New York appeals court on Monday reduced Donald Trump’s bond to $175 million in his civil fraud case, down from $464 million, and gave Trump an extension of 10 days to pay it as he appeals the case. The ruling means New York Attorney General Letitia James will not be able to enforce the judgment against Trump just yet, including the seizure of his assets.
Separately, on Monday, a New York judge rescheduled the start of Trump’s hush money trial for April 15. Trump’s lawyers had sought to postpone his first criminal trial, arguing the recent release of over 100,000 pages of evidence made it impossible to prepare in time.
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today in a case that could severely limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone, which is used for roughly two-thirds of all U.S. abortions. Last year, the 5th Circuit Court sided with a right-wing Texas judge who ruled the FDA improperly eased regulations on the pill to make it more accessible. The Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 will now decide whether to reverse the FDA measures, which made the pill available through the mail and via telemedicine. It could also roll back the FDA’s decision to lengthen the window within which mifepristone can be taken, which is now through 10 weeks of gestation.
Here in New York, home health aides ended their six-day hunger strike Monday, during which they called on the city to end grueling 24-hour workdays. The home health workers, the majority of whom are women of color and immigrant women, have been demanding New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams bring the No More 24 Act to a vote. Democracy Now! spoke to some of the hunger strikers outside of City Hall.
Yayun Li: “For many of us working 24-hour workdays, we are forced to work these kinds of shifts, because if we refuse, then a company won’t assign us work. Only 24 hours or very few hours. So we really need to stop this kind of practice.”
Nujun Zhu: “We will continue to fight against the 24-hour workdays until Adrienne Adams passes the No More 24 Act to stop it; otherwise, she will have to step down.”
Media Options