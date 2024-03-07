A Gaza ceasefire before the start of Ramadan on Monday appears increasingly unlikely, after Hamas delegates left Cairo talks without an agreement after accusing Israel of thwarting efforts put forward by mediators. Hamas says negotiations will nonetheless continue. Israel reportedly boycotted the recent talks.

The official death toll in Gaza has topped 30,800 in the five months since Israel’s assault began. At least another 72,000 Palestinians have been wounded. The group Refugees International is warning Israel’s persistent blocking of humanitarian aid into Gaza has created “apocalyptic” conditions inside the besieged territory. At least 20 Gazans have starved to death; the youngest victim was just one day old. As a number of countries have started conducting airdrops into Gaza, the World Food Programme cautioned, “Airdrops are a last resort and will not avert famine.” This is a soup kitchen volunteer in Rafah.