Palestinian solidarity protests and encampments are spreading on college campuses across the country, inspired by the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University. Here in New York, police raided a student encampment at New York University Monday night. Police arrested more than 150 people, including students and faculty members. Earlier on Monday, police at Yale University arrested 60 protesters, including 47 students who had set up a campus encampment to demand the school divest from weapons manufacturers.

At Columbia University, the student encampment has entered its seventh day. On Monday night, about 100 student protesters and faculty took part in a Gaza Liberation Seder to mark the start of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Student encampments are now in place at numerous other schools, including the University of Michigan, the University of California at Berkeley, the University of Maryland, MIT and Emerson College in Boston. Yasser Munif is a professor at Emerson.