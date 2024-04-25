President Biden signed the $95 billion military spending package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan Wednesday after months of congressional wrangling. Biden said weapons would flow into Ukraine “within hours” and declared, “It’s a good day for world peace.” The spending package includes $26 billion in more funding for Israel, which has now killed over 34,000 people in Gaza in just over six months, 14,000 of whom are children, according to official numbers. The true toll is likely much higher, as thousands remain missing or trapped under rubble. Israel announced Wednesday it is readying two reserve brigades ahead of its expected ground invasion of Rafah — which the U.S. has publicly opposed.

As Biden signed off on sending more arms to Israel, an independent task force released a report showing Israel’s use of U.S.-provided weapons violates international humanitarian law. The task force was co-chaired by Palestinian American legal expert Noura Erakat and Josh Paul, who resigned from the State Department over the Biden administration’s support of Israel’s war on Gaza.