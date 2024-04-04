The founder of World Central Kitchen, Chef José Andrés, has accused Israel of systematically targeting the seven aid workers who were killed Monday in a series of drone strikes in Gaza. Chef Andrés spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

José Andrés: “At the end, it’s what we know, what everybody knows, that seven team members between the specialty security people we have — three British individuals and three international crew, plus one Palestinian — that they were targeted systematically, car by car.”

The killing of the aid workers has sparked global outrage. World Central Kitchen and other aid groups have halted aid deliveries at a time when northern Gaza is facing famine. The United Nations has temporarily halted all operations at night in Gaza for at least 48 hours to reassess security protocols. According to the U.N., 196 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

President Biden is scheduled to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today as the official death toll in Gaza tops 33,000.

Biden has said he was outraged by the attack on the aid workers, but the U.S. is continuing to arm Israel. Palestinians say the attack on the aid workers is part of a broader campaign to starve the people of Gaza.