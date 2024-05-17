Israel’s deadly attacks throughout the Gaza Strip are intensifying with thousands more Palestinians in northern Gaza now cut off from food and water as Israel says its troops are fighting in Jabaliya’s “city center.” Israel’s attacks on Rafah are also ongoing, after more than half a million people taking refuge in the southern city were forced to flee.

The U.S. said its first aid shipments have started via its temporary Gaza pier after several weeks of construction. But the U.N. reiterated that all humanitarian access points to Gaza need to be opened up.

Farhan Haq: “To stave off the horrors of famine, we must use the fastest and most obvious route to reach the people of Gaza. And for that, we need access by land now.”

That was the U.N. secretary-general’s deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq. Many Gazans have rejected the U.S. pier. These are displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat.

Hassan Abu Al-Kass: “We don’t want ships. We want the border crossing to open for people to come and go. We want safety. We want official borders. Those planes, as well, that they bring here with the parachutes, and they throw food at us like dogs, like beggars, that does not work. It falls on houses. It falls on people. It brings us problems.”