Colombian President Gustavo Petro has announced Colombia is cutting diplomatic ties with Israel. Petro made the comment during a May Day rally in Bogotá.

President Gustavo Petro: “I believe that today all of humanity, in the streets, by the millions, agrees with us, and we agree with them. It cannot be, the times of genocide, of the extermination of an entire people can’t return before our eyes, before our passivity. If Palestine dies, humanity dies. And we will not let it die.”

Petro’s announcement came as May Day rallies around the world expressed solidarity with Gaza and Palestinian workers. Here in the U.S., some members of the United Auto Workers called on their president, Shawn Fain, to rescind the union’s endorsement of Biden over his support for Israel.

Julia Therese Bannon: “As a UAW member and as the president of my local, UAW must use its political power to put teeth into their call for a ceasefire. … UAW must revoke endorsements of these politicians, if they want to make good on their call for a ceasefire.”

Tens of thousands of students and workers joined May Day protests in New York.