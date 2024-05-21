In Gaza, Israeli air attacks in the north of the Strip have killed at least 18 Palestinians in Jabaliya and Beit Lahia. Airstrikes also killed at least five people today in the southern city of Rafah. The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 85 Palestinians have been killed over the past day, with another 228 wounded. The continued Israeli attacks come a day after the International Criminal Court announced it is seeking arrest warrants for alleged war crimes committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and three leaders of Hamas. President Biden condemned the move by the ICC Monday as he spoke at a White House event for Jewish American Heritage Month.

President Joe Biden: “Let me be clear: We reject the ICC’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. Whatever these warrants may imply, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas. And it’s clear Israel wants to do all it can to ensure civilian protection.”

Republicans say they are considering sanctions against the ICC. Meanwhile, independent Senator Bernie Sanders backed the actions by the international court, saying, “it is imperative that the global community uphold international law. Without these standards of decency and morality, this planet may rapidly descend into anarchy, never-ending wars, and barbarism.”

International reactions to the news have been mixed. France, a close ally of Israel, said it supported the ICC’s “independence, and the fight against impunity in all situations.” Palestinian officials have welcomed the possible arrest warrants while condemning the double standards against Palestinians resisting Israeli occupation. Displaced Palestinians in Rafah weighed in on the decision.

Yasser al-Satari: “My opinion about the ICC decision is that they’ve equated the victim with the executioner. They made victim and executioner equal — the criminal, Netanyahu and Gantz, who have killed the people of Palestine for more than 75 years, equal to the Palestinians, who have resisted and demanded their rights. The homeland is our right, and we must demand our right.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian is reporting Israeli soldiers have been tipping off extremist settlers on the location of aid trucks headed to Gaza, allowing far-right groups to block and vandalize the humanitarian convoys.