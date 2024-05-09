Here in New York, the family of Win Rozario, a 19-year-old from Queens who was killed by police officers, is demanding accountability for the teenager’s death after the release last week of bodycam video showing the fatal encounter inside his home. In late March, Win called 911 while experiencing a mental health crisis. The NYPD claimed Rozario “came at” them with a pair of scissors when they fatally shot him, but the video shows the teen was on the other side of the kitchen. The officers first repeatedly tased him and then opened fire despite desperate pleas from Rozario’s mother, who attempted to shield her son as she urged the officers not to shoot.

The killing has set off protests and intense anger among the Bangladeshi community in Queens. Win Rozario’s family, elected officials and community leaders spoke at a press conference in front of City Hall yesterday to demand justice for Win. This is Win’s brother Utcho Rozario.

Utcho Rozario: “The people that’s supposed to serve and protect us are the ones that’s killing us. The police was so aggressive and reckless that they could have killed my mom and me, too, in our own house. If someone, if anyone that wasn’t a cop did what Alongi and Cianfrocco did, they would have already been in jail. But yet they’re still collecting their paycheck from the city like nothing happened.”

Win’s brother and parents also described the NYPD mistreating his family and making them feel like criminals right after their officers killed Win.