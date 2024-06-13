The official death toll in Gaza has topped 37,200 people — nearly 16,000 of those children — with more than 85,000 injured. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, warned famine is spreading in Gaza.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “A significant proportion of Gaza’s population is now facing catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions. Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food.”

This comes as deadly Israeli attacks continue across the Gaza Strip. Fresh attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp have killed at least five, while Israeli soldiers are using explosives to level buildings in the center of Rafah.

Meanwhile, Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said this week he will confiscate some $35 million in Palestinian tax revenues and transfer the money to Israeli families who have lost relatives in Palestinian attacks.