In Gaza, an Israeli attack on an UNRWA school and shelter has killed at least 40 Palestinians, including 14 children, in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Dozens of people were injured in the attack. The school was being used to house displaced Palestinians. One survivor said he had sought refuge at the school after being displaced first from Gaza City, then Khan Younis and then Rafah. Survivors described the school as being shelled with a belt of fire.

Abu Zuhri Abu Daher: “We were sleeping when we suddenly saw a rocket falling on us. On the second floor, there were martyrs, and on the first floor, there were injured. That’s all we saw. Only God can help us. … I was asleep when I found myself covered in rubble. The rocket hit. It came through the second floor. We came out to help people and the martyrs.”

An Al Jazeera reporter at the scene said a large number of women, children and the elderly were among the victims. Israel claimed members of Hamas were at the U.N. school, but provided no evidence to back this up.