Israel has struck another U.N. school in Gaza where displaced Palestinians had sought shelter. Al Jazeera reports several people were killed in today’s attack on the UNRWA school in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. This comes a day after an Israeli strike on a U.N. school in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed at least 40 Palestinians.

Video footage has confirmed U.S. munitions were used in Thursday’s strike. The New York Times reports remnants of the Boeing-made GBU-39 bomb were uncovered. Al Jazeera also published photographs of a missile fragment made by Honeywell.

The U.N. school had been turned into a shelter for displaced Palestinians. At least 14 children were reportedly killed in Thursday’s attack. A number of other children were injured, including Imad al-Maqadmeh, who spoke to a reporter as he lay on the floor of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Imad al-Maqadmeh: “Why did they bomb us? Why? I want to know why. Why? We are all children in the school. There are no armed people. I don’t know why they bombed it. Where should we go? Where? Where should we go? Here or there?”

Israel claims Thursday’s strike on the U.N. school targeted Hamas militants, but Israel has presented no evidence to back up the claim.

In other news, the U.N. is warning of a possible cholera outbreak in Gaza this summer due to a severe lack of clean water.