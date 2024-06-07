Israel has struck another U.N. school in Gaza where displaced Palestinians had sought shelter. Al Jazeera reports several people were killed in today’s attack on the UNRWA school in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. This comes a day after an Israeli strike on a U.N. school in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed at least 40 Palestinians.
Video footage has confirmed U.S. munitions were used in Thursday’s strike. The New York Times reports remnants of the Boeing-made GBU-39 bomb were uncovered. Al Jazeera also published photographs of a missile fragment made by Honeywell.
The U.N. school had been turned into a shelter for displaced Palestinians. At least 14 children were reportedly killed in Thursday’s attack. A number of other children were injured, including Imad al-Maqadmeh, who spoke to a reporter as he lay on the floor of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
Imad al-Maqadmeh: “Why did they bomb us? Why? I want to know why. Why? We are all children in the school. There are no armed people. I don’t know why they bombed it. Where should we go? Where? Where should we go? Here or there?”
Israel claims Thursday’s strike on the U.N. school targeted Hamas militants, but Israel has presented no evidence to back up the claim.
In other news, the U.N. is warning of a possible cholera outbreak in Gaza this summer due to a severe lack of clean water.
In Washington, congressional leaders have confirmed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on July 24. House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, joined together to invite Netanyahu. In a letter, they wrote, “we invite you to share the Israeli government’s vision for defending democracy, combating terror, and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region.” The invitation comes just weeks after the head prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, announced he was seeking an arrest warrant for Netanyahu for committing war crimes. A number of lawmakers have vowed to boycott the speech.
In related news, CNN is reporting the CIA has circulated a new assessment that concludes Netanyahu will likely defy pressure from the Biden administration to end the war on Gaza and set a post-war plan.
The Israeli military has announced it has signed a $3 billion deal with the U.S. to buy 25 F-35 stealth fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin. Israeli officials say the warplanes will be financed by U.S. military aid to Israel. This comes despite growing calls for the U.S. to cut off arms sales to Israel.
On Thursday, the NAACP called on President Biden to draw a red line and halt arms shipments to Israel, citing the mounting death toll in Gaza, where over 36,700 Palestinians have been killed in the past eight months. This is NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson.
Derrick Johnson: “We witness individuals in Gaza who are civilians being attacked. And they went to what was supposed to be the safe zones. These are things that are avoidable. The United States must take a moral stand to protect civilian innocent children and lives.”
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians and wounded at least 13 in a raid on the city of Jenin Thursday. The group Defense for Children International reports the dead included a 16-year-old named Issa Nafez Mousa Jallad, who sustained gunshot wounds to his leg, back, and back of the head.
The Biden administration has announced it will send another $225 million in military aid to Ukraine, including munitions that could be used to strike targets inside Russia. Earlier today, President Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris and apologized for the monthslong holdup in new U.S. assistance for Ukraine.
On Thursday, Biden spoke about Ukraine during a speech in Normandy, France, to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France to drive out the Nazis.
President Joe Biden: “And make no mistake: The autocrats of the world are watching closely to see what happens in Ukraine, to see if we let this illegal aggression go unchecked. We cannot let that happen. To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators is simply unthinkable.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening to send long-range missiles to allies of Moscow that could be used against nations sending similar weapons to Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin: “We think that if someone thinks it is possible to supply such weapons to a combat zone to strike at our territory and create problems for us, why do we not have the right to supply our weapons of the same class to those regions of the world where there will be strikes on the sensitive facilities of those countries that are doing this against Russia?”
In a major legal victory for Donald Trump, an appeals court in Georgia has indefinitely paused the election subversion conspiracy case against the former president. The decision means the trial, if it even happens, will likely be delayed until after the election. The appeals court put the case on hold as judges review a lower court’s decision not to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
A federal judge has ordered former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to report to prison on July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House January 6 committee.
In Sudan, over 100 people, including dozens of children, were killed after Rapid Support Forces fighters stormed a village in the al-Gezira state Wednesday, indiscriminately firing at civilians. Survivors of the massacre described the carnage, saying over 40 armed RSF vehicles raided the village of Wad al-Nour, unleashing heavy weaponry. The RSF has claimed it was targeting the Sudanese army, but village residents say there is no military presence in the region. The U.N. has condemned the attack, while the International Organization for Migration warns the number of displaced people over the intensifying conflict in Sudan could soon reach 10 million. This comes as the EU is expected to impose sanctions on six members of the Sudanese military and the RSF over accusations of war crimes as both sides fight for control of Sudan’s Darfur region.
In South Korea, thousands of workers at Samsung Electronics went on strike today for the first time in the company’s history. Some 28,000 union members have joined the one-day action — that’s nearly a quarter of Samsung’s entire workforce in South Korea. They’re demanding salary increases and bonuses as Samsung — which produces smartphones, electronics and memory chips — has reported billions of dollars in profits. This is Samsung workers’ union leader Son Woo-mok.
Son Woo-mok: “We’re approaching the fifth year since the labor union was founded, but the management still refuses to recognize the union and continues to neglect it, ignoring the voices of the employees or the labor union without any communication.”
New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is facing growing criticism after she abruptly halted a plan to charge drivers $15 to enter parts of Manhattan. Up until this week, Hochul had advocated for congested pricing as a way to raise money for public transit and to reduce car emissions in the city. Climate advocate Bill McKibben described Hochul’s abandonment of the program as one of the most aggressive anti-environmental actions ever undertaken by a Democratic governor.
In media news, the Washington-based news outlet The Hill has fired Briahna Joy Gray, the co-host of “Rising,” The Hill’s daily morning show. Gray has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war on Gaza. Last year, The Hill also fired the political commentator Katie Halper after she called Israel an apartheid state.
The Columbia Law Review website is back online after its board of directors took down the site on Monday when student editors refused a request from the board to halt the publication of an academic article written by Palestinian human rights lawyer Rabea Eghbariah titled “Toward Nakba as a Legal Concept.” But the controversy hasn’t ended. Student editors at the law review have voted to go on strike, after the board added a disclaimer statement about the Nakba article on the review’s website. Click here to see our interview with Rabea Eghbariah.
