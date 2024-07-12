You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

“I’m Bored, So I Shoot”: How Israeli Troops Are Authorized to Shoot Palestinians Virtually at Will

StoryJuly 12, 2024
Image Credit: Al Jazeera

We speak with reporter Oren Ziv of +972 Magazine, whose latest investigation details how Israeli forces in Gaza have been authorized to open fire on Palestinians virtually at will. Six soldiers who fought in Gaza describe a near-total absence of firing regulations, with soldiers shooting as they please, setting homes ablaze, leaving corpses to rot on the streets and more. “It seems soldiers were shooting not from a tactical reason or a real military reason, but just out of being bored, to pass the time or just because they could,” says Ziv. “Soldiers felt they can do whatever they want, that they won’t be accountable. And all this is done also with the awareness of the commanders.” We also hear from Yuval Green, one of the reservists who spoke to Ziv and who now refuses to continue serving in the Israeli military. “I believe that continuing this war and continuing the death of Palestinians and Israeli soldiers is not right. I believe that right now the right thing to do is to sign the ceasefire treaty that is going to release the hostages and end this war,” Green says.

Guests
  • Oren Ziv
    reporter and photographer for +972 Magazine.
  • Yuval Green
    Israeli reservist who refuses to continue serving in the military.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.
