Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip continues, with at least 32 more Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. One overnight strike by Israel on a home in Khan Younis killed 10 Palestinians and wounded several others. Another Israeli attack leveled a residential building in Gaza City, burying residents in their homes.

Ahmad Abu Hasira: “We heard the sound of an airstrike. We came to see what had happened, and we found that the Israeli military had hit the building. The building has civilians inside. He’s my cousin, him and his wife and his child. Unfortunately, we found their bodies in pieces, and we’re still looking for the child’s head.”

On Monday, a spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing said one Israeli hostage was killed and two other women captives were seriously wounded in two separate incidents in Gaza. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council is set to meet today in the wake of Saturday’s devastating Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City that killed over 100 Palestinians. We’ll have more on Israel’s assault on Gaza — and growing calls for a ceasefire — later in the broadcast.