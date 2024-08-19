Voices from the Streets of Chicago: DNC Protesters Call for Gaza Ceasefire & Economic Justice

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: The Democratic National Convention opens today here in Chicago, where Vice President Kamala Harris will be accepting the Democratic nomination on Thursday. While the delegates gather in the United Center for the convention, thousands of protesters are converging on Chicago to make their voices heard. Over the course of the week, there are at least six major protests planned.

The demonstrations kicked off on Sunday, on the people of the convention, with the March for Bodies Outside Unjust Laws, which was organized by a coalition of several different activist groups to demand action on reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights and on an end to the war on Gaza.

AMY GOODMAN: Democracy Now! was on the streets to cover the demonstration. These are some of the voices of the protesters.

PROTESTERS: Free, free Palestine! Free, free Palestine! Free, free, free Palestine! Free, free, free Palestine!

JEX BLACKMORE: My name is Jex Blackmore, and I am the organizing director of Shout Your Abortion. You cannot talk about reproductive justice without talking about Palestinian liberation. We are talking about body autonomy. We are talking about the freedom to control what happens to our bodies, our families, our futures, our ability to move between places. This is not something that’s exclusively granted just to the American voter. This is something that we protect and stand in solidarity with people around the world and around the globe. And so, we stand just as much about bodily autonomy and reproductive justice as we do for people here as we do in Palestine.

EMAN ABDELHADI: My name is Eman Abdelhadi. I’m an organizer here in Chicago. I’m also a professor at the University of Chicago.

MARÍA TARACENA: What specifically about queer and trans movements and reproductive rights connects to Israel’s war on Gaza and the horrors that people are experiencing in Gaza today?

EMAN ABDELHADI: The genocide has had massive amounts of sexual violence and has had a disproportionate impact on women and their access to healthcare. But more broadly, genocide always starts with the decision that some bodies need to be controlled, contained or exterminated. And that’s exactly what reproductive justice is about, and that’s exactly what freeing Palestine is about, is about ending the state’s right to do that to any population.

KSHAMA SAWANT: I’m Kshama Sawant. I was a socialist on the Seattle City Council for a decade. We can see that we have two parties for the warmongering billionaire class. Harris and Trump are both warmongering candidates. And despite some of the differences between them, at the end of the day, it is the Biden-Harris administration that has presided over the support for this war. After Harris became the anointed, you know, crowned candidate for the Democratic Party, after that happened, you saw the Biden-Harris administration approving more than $20 billion more for military aid to Israel.

JANE STEINFELS HUSSAIN: I’m Jane Steinfels Hussain. I’m here with CodePink, and I’m here from the Nashville Peace and Justice Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

MARÍA TARACENA: And you were here in Chicago in 1968 for the DNC that took place that year.

JANE STEINFELS HUSSAIN: It was accurately described as a police riot, and I was a witness to it. I was a street medic. I was newly graduated from the University of Chicago and hugely pregnant. And I was stuck at one point right out in front of the Hilton Hotel, where the police were beating people and dragging them and putting them in paddy wagons. And the young man who was staying with us, I spent several days afterwards looking for him at hospitals and police stations. And he was left in an alley behind the Hilton by the police after both of his legs were broken. So, it was really, really violent.

And I think it is a pivotal moment, but there have been so many pivotal moments for the Democratic Party to take the right action, and so I don’t have an awful lot of hope for the Democratic Party. But I do have a hope for the people of America, because I think young people, in much greater numbers, are really clued into American imperialism and the whole war economy.

RABBI BRANT ROSEN: Brant Rosen. I’m the rabbi of the congregation Tzedek Chicago.

MESSIAH RHODES: And what do you say to people who are calling for, you know, arms embargo, calling for these simple demands, a ceasefire, who are pro-Palestinian, as being antisemitic?

RABBI BRANT ROSEN: It’s just astonishing to hear people say stop war is somehow antisemitic. I mean, on a very basic level, as a rabbi, my spiritual tradition is — demands that we pursue peace and we pursue justice. You know, the claim that it’s somehow antisemitic is just — it’s absurd on its face, and it shows the desperation of those who stand with Israel unconditionally. It shows the patent immorality of that position.

JUSTINE MEDINA: Justine Medina. I’m on the organizing committee at JFK8 with ALU-IBT.

MESSIAH RHODES: What brings you here today at the DNC?

JUSTINE MEDINA: The Palestinian trade unions, since this genocidal war started, have been asking for support from their labor and brother sisters around the world. So, as internationalists, as fighters for labor power, we cannot, you know, ignore that call. And we are going to come here, and we’re going to tell everyone — Republican, Democrat, independent, it doesn’t matter — we need a ceasefire now. We need an arms embargo now. We need a liberated Palestine, you know? We need to end the occupation, because the working class is global.

KSHAMA SAWANT: The possibility of Trump 2.0 is only a reality because of the many betrayals by the Biden-Harris administration. Biden and Harris, both as president and as vice president, and the Democratic Party as a whole, they broke their promise for a $15-an-hour minimum wage. They blocked the railroad workers’ strike, which is possibly one of the most anti-worker, anti-union actions that can be taken by politicians. And so, in other words, both the Democratic and Republican parties are anti-worker, and they are both pro-war.

RABBI BRANT ROSEN: I want people to know that there is a strong movement within the Democratic Party, certainly with the “uncommitted” movement but not only, inside the halls of the convention and out here in the streets, that there is a strong, strong constituency that is demanding a fair and humane and a just foreign policy, and, in particular, an end to this genocide. And, you know, people often say that, “Well, this is just focusing on one issue.” In a time of genocide, genocide is the only issue.

JUSTINE MEDINA: If the Democrats want us to get out the vote for them, they need to actually earn our votes by giving us a meaningful change on Gaza. They have not done that. We are not going to do the work for them of getting Kamala Harris elected if they cannot stop the most basic thing, which is the slaughter of our people abroad with our money. So, for Palestinian Americans, this is a fundamental issue. And we have spent 10 months watching our people die every day. To ask us to simply come out and just wait and hope that some change will happen before the election, it’s just offensive, and it’s completely insensitive to where we are as a community.

AMY GOODMAN: Some of the voices from the first protest leading up to the Democratic National Convention here in Chicago, beginning today, that protest yesterday. Special thanks to Democracy Now! producers Sam Alcoff, Messiah Rhodes and María Taracena.